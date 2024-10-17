Pune: Rupali Chakankar's Reappointment as Chairperson of Maharashtra State Women's Commission Leaves Party Leaders Miffed |

Rupali Chakankar has once again been appointed as the Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission. After the appointment, Rupali Chakankar, who returned to her residence in Pune's Dhayri, received a warm welcome. She was greeted with the beating of drums and gulal. She even visited the famous Dhareshwar temple in the area to pay her respects.

She said, "Yesterday, fellow women activists met at my public relations office in Dhayri and welcomed me with great enthusiasm, cheering for my reappointment as the Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission. This excitement and joy, along with my appointment, are possible because of the support of all my fellow sisters. I assure you that I will continue to work with the same dedication I have shown in my responsibilities thus far. Thank you all for the warm welcome and support!"

She was also welcomed by NCP leader Rahul Pokle, who enthusiastically celebrated her selection for a second term as Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission, showering her with gulal.

Speaking with the media in her office, she expressed gratitude for the appointment and credited her work for securing a second term. She highlighted that the initial period of her first term had some limitations, but the work gained momentum in the later days. She also noted the significant accomplishments of the Commission during her tenure and thanked the party once again for her appointment.

Read Also Mumbai: 2 Arrested For Obscene Posts On MSCW Chief Rupali Chakankar

Appointment Leaves Party Leaders Miffed

The state government issued the notification on Tuesday, just as the model code of conduct came into effect, granting Chakankar her second term.

However, a number of party leaders in Ajit Pawar-led NCP, including Dipak Mankar and Rupali Thombre-Patil, have expressed their disapproval of the second-term nomination. Mankar questioned why ordinary workers like themselves are not able to benefit from the extraordinary efficiency shown by NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare in quickly appointing Chakankar.

In addition, Thombre voiced her disgust and urged the party to implement a "one post, one person" policy. Chakankar presently leads the state women's commission and serves as president of the NCP Women's Wing.

Earlier, when Chakankar's name was in the news for the MLC post, Patil had previously questioned the party, asking how many posts would be given to a single woman.