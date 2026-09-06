Pune: Rubber Band Allegedly Found Inside Bhakri At Hotel Sandeep On JM Road |

Pune: A rubber band was allegedly found inside a bhakri served at Hotel Sandeep on JM Road in Pune, raising concerns over hygiene and food preparation standards at the eatery.

According to the customer, the rubber band was noticed inside the bhakri while eating. The incident has raised questions over the cleanliness and care taken during the preparation and serving of food.

The presence of a foreign object inside food has caused concern among customers, particularly over the hygiene practices followed in the kitchen.

The incident has also prompted questions over whether proper checks are being carried out during food preparation and before food is served to customers.

Further details about the incident, including whether a complaint has been filed with food safety authorities or what action has been taken by the hotel management, are awaited.