Pune RTO Chowk Accident: Truck Hits Two-Wheeler, One Killed, Three Injured | Representational Image

Pune: A 34-year-old man was killed and three members of his family, including a five-year-old boy, were seriously injured after a speeding truck rammed into their two-wheeler at RTO Chowk in Pune in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Gulab Ramji Gavit (34), a resident of Chapapada in Nashik district. His brother Subhash Ramji Gavit (32), sister-in-law Anita Subhash Gavit (28) and nephew Yash Subhash Gavit (5) sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to police, Gulab was travelling with Subhash, Anita and Yash on a two-wheeler and was passing through the Regional Transport Office (RTO) Chowk around 4 am on Thursday when a speeding truck collided with their vehicle.

All four sustained serious injuries in the crash. After receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared Gulab dead before treatment could begin.

Subhash Gavit lodged a complaint at the Bundgarden Police Station. Police Sub-Inspector Ganesh Wankhade is conducting further investigation into the incident.