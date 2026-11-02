Pune RTO Checks 929 Buses Ahead Of Diwali 2026, Detects 315 Violations And Recovers ₹25.82 Lakh In Fines, Taxes | FPJ Photo

Pune: Ahead of the Diwali festive rush, Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) conducted a special inspection drive targeting buses operating in and around the city, checking 929 vehicles between September 1 and October 31, 2026. During the drive, officials detected violations in 315 buses and recovered a total of ₹25.82 lakh in taxes and fines.

According to the RTO's enforcement data, the two-month campaign resulted in the detection of 315 vehicles involved in violations, while 185 cases were decided. The department recovered ₹23.53 lakh in fines and ₹2.29 lakh in pending taxes. No vehicles were detained during the inspection period.

The inspection drive was conducted in two phases. In September, the RTO checked 433 buses and detected violations in 154 vehicles. A total of 122 cases were decided during the month, with ₹13.80 lakh recovered, including ₹12.43 lakh in fines and ₹1.37 lakh in taxes.

In October, inspections were intensified, with 496 buses checked and 161 violations detected. The department decided 63 cases and recovered ₹12.02 lakh, comprising ₹11.10 lakh in fines and ₹92,000 in taxes.

The figures indicate that while the number of buses inspected increased in October, the number of cases decided declined compared to September.

Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy Regional Transport Officer speaking to Free Press Journal said, The special checking drive was aimed to ensure compliance with transport regulations and keeping buses operating on roads during the festive season under scrutiny. The action will improve passenger safety and follow of RTO norms. Overall, the RTO checked 929 buses, detected 315 violations and recovered ₹25.82 lakh during the two-month enforcement campaign. Further action will be taken.