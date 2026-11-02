'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College Staff Set To Get Bonus For First Time,' Says Mayor Manjusha Nagpure

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College |

Pune: Permanent officers and employees of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College are set to receive a bonus for the first time this year, following an initiative by Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure.

Taking note of the contribution and dedicated services of the college employees, Nagpure has directed the civic administration to prepare and submit a proposal seeking approval for granting them a bonus.

The Mayor has instructed the concerned officials to expedite the process and ensure that the proposal is submitted to the competent authorities for necessary approval.

The move is expected to benefit the permanent workforce of the medical college, which had not received a bonus in previous years. The initiative aims to recognise the efforts of employees working in the institution and extend to them a financial benefit.

Nagpure’s intervention is being seen as a step towards addressing the demand for bonus benefits for the college’s permanent staff. However, the bonus will be granted subject to the necessary administrative approval of the proposal.