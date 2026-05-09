Pune: Rs 10 Lakh Compensation Announced For Victims’ Families In Nasrapur & Chakan Sexual Assault Cases | file pic [Representational Image]

Pune: The Pune Sessions Court has ordered financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh under the Maharashtra Government’s Manodhairya Scheme for the rehabilitation of victims in the sexual assault cases reported from Nasrapur and Chakan.

The compensation is being seen as one of the highest amounts awarded under the scheme so far.

Justice Is Not Limited To Punishing The Accused…

The court said that justice is not limited to punishing the accused and stressed the need for financial and emotional support for victims to help them rebuild their lives after traumatic incidents.

The order was passed during hearings related to the sexual assault cases reported from the Nasrapur and Chakan areas. During the proceedings, the court took serious note of the victim’s mental trauma, financial difficulties and overall condition.

Govt Argued For Maximum Compensation…

Government prosecutors argued for maximum compensation and said the victim required long-term rehabilitation and support.

After hearing both sides and considering the seriousness of the offences, the court directed the District Legal Services Authority to ensure that the entire compensation amount is transferred without delay.

The Maharashtra Government’s Manodhairya Scheme was introduced to provide support to survivors of rape, severe sexual assault and acid attacks.

Pune Court’s Decision Gains Attention…

Compensation under the scheme is usually limited, but the Pune court’s decision to grant Rs 10 lakh has drawn attention for its strong stand on victim rehabilitation.

According to the order, the compensation amount will be directly deposited into the victim’s bank account. The amount is expected to help cover medical treatment, rehabilitation and future living expenses.

The decision has brought relief to the victims’ families and is being widely appreciated in legal and social circles for its humane and progressive approach toward victim support and rehabilitation.