Pune: RPI Leader Anil More Murdered In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Police Probe Past Rivalry Angle | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Anil More, the Maharashtra State President of the Republican Party of India (RPI) - Athawale Group Labour Front, was allegedly murdered with sharp weapons inside a restaurant and bar in the Moshi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident took place at around 9 pm at Yuvraj Restaurant and Bar in Moshi. Unknown assailants allegedly attacked More with sharp weapons and stabbed him multiple times. He died on the spot due to severe injuries.

‘Motive Not Clear Yet’

Police said the exact motive behind the murder is still not clear. However, preliminary investigation suggests that the crime may have been linked to an old rivalry or personal grudge. Officials said all angles are currently being investigated.

After the incident, More’s body was sent to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Strong Reactions Among RPI Workers…

The murder triggered strong reactions among workers of the RPI (Athawale Group). Party activists gathered in large numbers outside YCM Hospital and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. Some workers said they would not take possession of the body until the killers were arrested.

The incident created tension in parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad, following which police increased security in sensitive areas. Senior leaders of the RPI also reached the hospital after news of the murder spread.

Police teams from Pimpri-Chinchwad Police rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the attack. Investigators have seized CCTV footage from the restaurant and nearby areas and are analysing the recordings to identify the suspects.

Multiple Police Teams Formed

Multiple police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused. Officials said the search operation is being carried out on a war footing.

Anil More was an active leader of the RPI (Athawale Group) and was known for his work as the state president of the party’s labour front.

Meanwhile, criticism has also been raised over the law-and-order situation in the city following the murder. Police officials have appealed to citizens not to believe rumours and to maintain peace while the investigation continues.