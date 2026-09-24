Pune: Rohit Pawar Backs MPSC Students' Sept 27 Agitation, Says Action Against Protesters Will Not Be Tolerated | FPJ Photo

Pune: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday visited the proposed site of the MPSC students’ protest in Pune and announced his support for the agitation scheduled for September 27. Pawar inspected the spot and addressed the media, saying the protest would be held at 10am on September 27 on SM Joshi Road near Ganjve Chowk, opposite Pune Patrakar Bhavan.

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Pawar said he would stand with the students if the police or administration initiated action against them or those supporting the agitation. He also criticised notices allegedly issued to students and operators of Telegram channels associated with the movement.

He said, “The notices issued to the students and Telegram channel operators are unjust. If the police want to take action, let them take action against us, but they should not take action against the students.”

He also alleged that students, Telegram channel operators and coaching-class operators were being contacted late at night and threatened with action over issues such as GST and fire audits. “If you are calling students at 2am or 3am, calling Telegram channel operators or coaching-class operators and threatening them by saying that you will take action over GST or fire audits, we will not remain silent,” he said.

Pawar said the students had shown restraint during Ganeshotsav and had cooperated with the police by modifying their earlier protest plans. He said the students had initially wanted to hold an agitation but agreed to the police’s request to conduct a march instead.

“We had intervened and requested the students to cooperate with the police during Ganpati. The students understood the situation and peacefully carried forward their programme. But how long can students be expected to keep protecting themselves?” Pawar asked.

He said the September 27 protest would be held irrespective of criticism, adding that several sections could join the agitation. Pawar also referred to the possible participation of political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Aaditya Thackeray and Ulhas Patil, saying he could not predict the size of the gathering.

Pawar further said he was ready to engage in a discussion with students from farmers’ and working-class families who genuinely disagreed with the agitation.

“These are ordinary, sincere students, many of them from farmers’ and workers’ families. If they have objections to the agitation, I am ready to discuss the issue with them,” Pawar said.