Pune: Rohan Abhilasha Society wins in PMC's plastic bottles collection drive; click here for list of winners

The Pune Municipal Corporation declared the winners of the Plastic Bottles Collection Competition on Tuesday. The winners were declared in three categories, namely Individual, Education Institute, and Organizational/Commercial.

Prakash Kharat from Kothrud-Bavdhan won the first prize in the Individual category, while Sarhad College of Arts, Commerce, and Science in Katraj won the first prize in the Education Institute category. The Organizational/Commercial category award went to Rohan Abhilasha Society in Nagar Road - Wadgaonsheri.

Huge response to the drive

The PMC organised this competition for creating awareness among citizens on the harmful impact of the accumulation of plastic waste in the surroundings.

The competition was aimed at mobilizing citizens by collecting plastic waste (PET bottles) and top-performing collectors will be rewarded suitably in different categories across 15 wards of the PMC. The plastic waste was collected twice a week (Saturday and Sunday) at selected Kothis of 15 wards.

The competition, which was launched in February and extended till April 2, received a tremendous response from citizens, with plastic waste being collected twice a week from selected locations in the 15 wards of the PMC. The winners will be rewarded with prizes ranging from sports bicycles to electric bikes, smartphones, smartwatches, and more.

