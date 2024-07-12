Pune Riverfront Development: NCP MLA Chetan Tupe Urges Extension Of Project To Include Keshav Nagar, Manjri Villages (WATCH VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Chetan Tupe, representing the Hadapsar Assembly seat, has urged the Maharashtra government to extend the Pune Riverfront Development Project by around 2-2.5 kilometres to encompass villages like Keshav Nagar and Manjri. He raised this request during the ongoing monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Thursday. According to Tupe, this extension will help alleviate the area's traffic congestion issues.

Tupe said, "Citizens are facing the problem of traffic jams in and around Pune every day. For this, I am trying to solve this problem through various means. For this, it is necessary to find some solution through various projects. Keeping this in mind, a demand was made in the Assembly to extend the riverside road up to Keshav Nagar and Manjri."

"Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken up a big project of riverfront development. There is a river bank road up to Mundhwa. If this road is extended by two and a half kilometres to Keshav Nagar and Manjri, the citizens will get a big relief from the problem of traffic congestion," he added.