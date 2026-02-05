 Pune: Rising Stray Dog Menace In Narhe; Elderly Woman Seriously Injured In Attack
According to locals, the number of stray dogs in and around the society has increased sharply over the past few months, raising serious safety concerns for children, senior citizens and daily commuters

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
Pune: Rising Stray Dog Menace In Narhe; Elderly Woman Seriously Injured In Attack | Sourced

Pune: The growing threat of stray dogs in the Greenland County Society in Narhe has once again come under the spotlight after an elderly woman was seriously injured in a recent attack, creating fear and panic among residents.

According to locals, the number of stray dogs in and around the society has increased sharply over the past few months, raising serious safety concerns for children, senior citizens and daily commuters.

Residents claim they have repeatedly complained to the society management and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), but no effective action has been taken so far.

The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for immediate civic intervention, including dog capture, sterilisation, vaccination, and monitoring of stray dog movement in residential areas.

Residents have demanded swift action, warning that continued inaction could lead to more serious incidents.

No official statement has yet been issued by civic authorities.

