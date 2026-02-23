 Pune: Retired MSEDCL Officer Dies By Suicide In Baner After Builder Fails To Deliver Promised Flat
article-image
Pune: Retired MSEDCL Officer Dies By Suicide In Baner After Builder Fails To Deliver Promised Flat | Representative Image

After repeated harassment by the builder and being denied the promised flat on his own land as per the agreement, a 69-year-old retired officer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) committed suicide after writing a suicide note and jumping from the 8th floor of a newly constructed building in Baner. Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against two builders.

The deceased has been identified as Naresh Umakant Mahajan (69), a resident of Ambernath (East) in Thane district. The incident took place around noon on February 16 at an eight-storey building under construction at Survey No. 24/1/1A near Moze College in the Balewadi–Baner area.

The accused builders have been identified as Jayantilal Tarachand Oswal (56) and Rishabh Oswal (30), partners of Sweety Associates and residents of Bhawani Peth.

In 2018, he entered into an agreement with Sweety Associates, handing over 2,900 square feet of land in lieu of flats. The developer had allegedly assured him of a flat in the newly constructed building as part of his share of the developed property.

However, the builder allegedly constructed the building in a PG model and failed to provide the promised flat.

In the complaint, the victim’s son, Mayur Naresh Mahajan, mentioned that on February 16, his father visited the Baner site to once again discuss the allotment of the flat as per the agreement. During the meeting, he allegedly demanded compliance with the contractual terms. During the interaction, Mahajan was allegedly mentally harassed by the builders instead of the issue being resolved.

Frustrated by the prolonged eight-year construction period and still failing to get his flat, Mahajan went to the top floor of the building and jumped to his death.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections pertaining to abetment of suicide has been registered against the accused at the Baner Police Station.

Chandrashekhar Sawant, Senior Police Inspector of Baner Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the building was almost completed; however, it was built as a PG model. "Due to the absence of the promised flat, Mahajan took the extreme step. The accused are on the run and will be arrested soon. Further investigation is underway, and appropriate action will be taken," he added.

