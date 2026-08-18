Pune Restrictions Trigger Political Row Ahead Of Congress' 'Chhatron Ki Gunj' Event | X - puneruralpolice

Pune, Aug 18: Police have imposed 14-day prohibitory orders across Pune city starting Tuesday, restricting public assemblies and the burning of effigies, a decision coming ahead of festivals and Congress's 'Chhatron Ki Gunj' event.

Police cite security concerns

While police cited security for upcoming festivals and protests as reasons for enforcing restrictions under the Maharashtra Police Act, Congress leader Pawan Khera claimed the order was issued to disrupt Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's programme scheduled for August 22.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, Dr Prashant Amrutkar, in the order, cited law and order concerns ahead of Eid-e-Milad, Narali Purnima and Rakshabandhan, and possible protests, demonstrations and bandhs by political parties and social organisations.

The prohibitory order, issued under Section 37(1)(2)(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, will remain in place till August 31.

Restrictions imposed in city

As per the order, carrying explosives, weapons, stones or sticks, loud sloganeering, display or burning of effigies or photos of leaders, and gathering of five or more persons for meetings or processions, and public meetings without prior permission of the police commissioner have been banned.

The order also prohibits circulation of objectionable material and "making reels of criminals and posting them on social media to spread fear or issue threats".

Congress alleges political motive

Reacting to the development, Khera alleged that the prohibitory order was an attempt to block the 'Chhatron Ki Gunj' event.

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"It's almost comic watching the BJP have one meltdown after another over Rahul Gandhi's every move. They've now slapped an out-of-the-blue curfew on Pune to block the upcoming Chhatron ki Goonj event — the fourth such attempt," Khera said in a post on X.

Citing similar instances in Kota, Dehradun and Prayagraj, he said, "Once Rahul Gandhi sets his sights on something, stopping him is next to impossible. See you in Pune, folks!"

The order exempts government officials on duty and security guards carrying lathis up to 3.5 feet.

Violation will attract action under Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, it stated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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