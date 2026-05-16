Pune: Responding To PM Narendra Modi’s Appeal, Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge Travels By Bicycle To PCMC Headquarters | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Mayor Ravi Landge on Friday travelled by bicycle from his residence to the civic headquarters in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation and an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Through the bicycle ride, the mayor gave a message promoting fuel saving, environmental protection and healthy living. He also appealed to citizens to use bicycles wherever possible and to prefer public transport in daily life.

About The Journey…

Mayor Ravi Landge travelled through major roads in the city before reaching the main administrative building of the municipal corporation. Joint City Engineer Bapu Gaikwad, Deputy Engineer Amit Dixit, and the mayor’s personal assistants Abhay Chougule and Sandeep Palande accompanied him during the ride.

Speaking on the occasion, Landge said he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on fuel conservation and eco-friendly living. He also announced plans to travel by bicycle one day every week.

‘Bicycles Support A Healthy Lifestyle’

The mayor said the Maharashtra government under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is implementing several initiatives related to environmental conservation and sustainable development. He urged citizens to contribute by adopting small lifestyle changes such as using bicycles, reducing fuel consumption and choosing public transport.

Landge said using bicycles not only helps save fuel but also supports a healthy lifestyle, cleaner air and environmental protection. He added that saving fuel is a service to the nation, and every citizen should make efforts to secure a better future for the next generation.

He also said the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is carrying out several green initiatives and environmental campaigns and appealed to citizens to actively participate in them.