Pune: Residents Urged To Stock Essential Medicines Ahead Of May 20 Chemists’ Bandh | Representational Image

Pune: Citizens have been advised to purchase essential medicines in advance and avoid panic ahead of the proposed chemists' bandh scheduled for May 20 across Pune city and district.

The appeal was issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, after the All India Drug Dealers Association announced a shutdown in support of its pending demands. Due to the bandh, a majority of medical stores are expected to remain closed for the day.

FDA Joint Commissioner (Drugs) G.D. Hukare said that while many retail pharmacies may shut operations, government hospitals, emergency healthcare services, hospital-attached pharmacies and some generic medicine stores are likely to remain functional.



He appealed to citizens to remain calm and not pay attention to rumours about medicine shortages. Hukare also reminded chemists that licences issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, are aimed at ensuring uninterrupted availability of medicines to patients. He warned that authorities would monitor the situation closely to prevent any artificial shortage of medicines during the bandh.



The FDA has urged medical store owners not to participate in the shutdown and stated that necessary legal provisions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and other applicable laws would be enforced if required.



To assist citizens during emergencies or in case medicines are unavailable, the FDA has issued contact details of district officials:

* R.V. Pongale, Assistant Commissioner (Drugs) – 9730085588

* S.K. Titar-Datir, Assistant Commissioner (Drugs) – 8605000460

* M.R. Rathod, Assistant Commissioner (Drugs) – 9923304650

The administration has advised patients, especially senior citizens and those requiring regular medication, to make necessary arrangements in advance.