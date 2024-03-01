Pune Residents Rally Against Rampant Illegal Hoardings: 'Will Press NOTA In Lok Sabha Elections' |

Illegal hoardings continue to proliferate on streets, footpaths, and public spots throughout the city of Pune, posing dangers to pedestrians and vehicles while contributing to visual clutter. In response, citizens and activists are escalating their efforts to compel the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to take decisive action.

Vinayak Zore, an activist, highlighted the prevalence of political leaders' involvement in installing 50 to 60 per cent of these hoardings, emphasising the need for them to adhere to regulations. "Such actions negatively impact the city's image," he stated, advocating for strict legal procedures and fines to address the issue. "As a voter, I would press NOTA, especially for this reason in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Political parties are mainly responsible for this problem," added Zore.

Raj Singh, an activist and resident of MG Road, underscored the violation of regulations and disregard for residents' well-being due to the rampant increase in illegal hoardings. "We urge PMC to take swift and decisive action to remove these illegal hoardings and deter future violations through strict penalties and other measures," he said.

RTI activist Lalit Sasane expressed concern, stating, "Due to all these illegal hoardings in the city, the lives of the citizens are in danger and many lives are likely to be at risk in the upcoming monsoon."

Vishal Kantela, a resident of Mukund Nagar, highlighted the inconvenience faced by pedestrians due to hoardings on footpaths, calling for stricter regulation and permission requirements. "At least hoardings on footpaths should be stopped. Pedestrians are facing inconvenience and are forced to suffer. Before hanging the hoardings, people should ask permission from the dedicated authority," he said.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Madhav Jagtap, head of PMC's Anti-Encroachment Department, said, "We are continuously taking action against the illegal hoardings in the city. Besides, citizens can put up a picture on social media and tag us or directly message us on WhatsApp. Accordingly, we will take action," added Jagtap.

Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Public Relations and Administration) at Pune Metro, said, "We directly report to the nearby police station if any person is found to be hanging hoardings on Metro pillars. According to Sections 72, 73, and 78 of the Pune Metro Act 2002, Metro is public property, and if it is defaced, there is a provision of a ₹500 fine and imprisonment from six months to 10 years."