Pune: Residents of Kalyani Nagar Demand Action Against Recurring Beer Bottle Dumping in Dividers, on Footpaths

Residents of Kalyani Nagar in Pune are raising serious concerns over the recurring issue of beer bottle dumping along Central Avenue, D mart lane and other areas as well highlighting the potential threats posed to the safety and cleanliness of the area, particularly given its proximity to schools and hospitals.

Residents alleged despite repeated appeals and warnings, the nuisance persists, posing a threat of public safety and cleanliness of the neighborhood.

As frustrations mount, residents are demanding stricter enforcement measures and collaborative efforts between authorities and the community to curb this persistent issue.

Residents speak up

Aaditya Patil, a member of Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar (TSKN), said, “Nuisance due to roadside dumping of bottles and late-night alcohol consumption is a serious concern for residents. People drink late at night and litter around. Every morning when a resident walks by, these things do not look good and create insecurity for pedestrians. It is not good for the locality. This has been happening for more than six months across Kalyani Nagar.”

Despite the Police Commissioner's warning to ban pubs and bars before 1:30am, residents claimed that people continue to drink on the road by parking their four-wheelers, play loud music in the car and throw empty bottles in open spaces. While police patrolling might be happening, they said that it needs to be increased, especially in the early hours.

Jaffar Iqbal, Secretary of Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar (TSKN), speaking to Free Press Journal, said, “This happens due to open drinking on the road, footpath, and outside the wine shop. People drink in cars and throw away the bottles on the road, which causes problems. We cannot blame any individual as this problem is random at different places.”

Monica Sharma, a resident, expressed, “The problem has definitely persisted in Kalyani Nagar for more than a year. We have consistently complained to the police that people who are visiting the pubs, they stay and create a nuisance on the road. They directly dump on footpaths and dividers, which creates problems for pedestrians. There are many hospitals and schools there, so we cannot encourage such behaviour. It is very hard to keep it clean."

"Patrolling and strict action by the police would definitely help to control the area. We also request the Pune Municipal Corporation to send patrolling vehicles whenever possible to curb the nuisance with the police team,” she further said.

Action soon by cops

Speaking to Free Press Journal on the issue, Senior Police Inspector Santosh Patil, Yerwada Police Station, said, “We will surely take action against the illegal activity. Our team will identify the spots, and the issue will be solved soon."