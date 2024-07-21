Pune Reports Four New Zika Cases; Total Infections Reach 32 | Photo: Representative Image

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, four Zika virus cases were reported on Saturday. These include a 26-year-old man from Erandwane, a 33-year-old woman from Wadgaon Budruk, a 76-year-old man from Prabhat Road, and a 70-year-old man from Tingrenagar.

Of the reported cases, two involve senior citizens. A 70-year-old man from Aadarshnagar was admitted to the hospital on July 14, and a 76-year-old man from Prabhat Road was admitted to Sahyadri Hospital, Deccan, and discharged on Saturday.

The other two cases involve a 26-year-old man who developed symptoms like fever, rashes, and joint pain, with test reports confirming the infection on Saturday, and a 33-year-old woman from Wadgaon Budruk with similar symptoms.

All cases were confirmed by the National Institute of Virology (NIV). So far, the tally of Zika-infected individuals has reached 32, including 11 pregnant women, six of whom required hospitalisation. The PMC has inspected over 35,000 homes, finding 819 to be breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

On Saturday, the PMC sent samples of 39 suspected patients, including 38 pregnant women. The samples came from eight in Kondhwa and Dhankawdi, six each from Ambegaon and Kalas, four from Kothrud, and other areas.