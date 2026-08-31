Pune: ‘Red Constitution’ In Congress’ Hands Represents Maoist Ideology,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | Pics | Anand Chaini

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asked BJP workers across Maharashtra to strengthen the party organisation at the booth level and launch a door-to-door campaign ahead of the upcoming elections. He also accused the opposition of spreading “false narratives” on the Constitution, women's reservation and youth issues.

Fadnavis was addressing the Maharashtra BJP's state executive committee meeting at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune. The meeting was the first state executive meeting chaired by newly appointed state BJP president Ravindra Chavan. BJP MPs, MLAs, district and taluka presidents, mandal presidents, and other office-bearers from across Maharashtra attended the meeting.

Focus on booth-level organisation

Fadnavis said the BJP's immediate priority should be to strengthen its organisation at every booth. He asked workers to take the decisions and work of the Mahayuti government and the Narendra Modi government directly to households. He said women, farmers and young people should be among the key focus groups.

He also asked workers to use social media and direct interaction with voters to counter what he called misleading campaigns by the Opposition. Fadnavis said the party needed to understand the Opposition's changing “modus operandi” and respond accordingly. He invoked the tactics used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to counter changing threats and said the BJP also needed to adapt its political strategy.

Fadnavis targets Congress over Constitution

A large part of Fadnavis' speech was directed at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. He accused the Opposition of using the Constitution to create what he termed a “poetry of anarchy”. Fadnavis said such politics was not merely aimed at the BJP but could affect society as a whole.

He also attacked the Congress over the emergency imposed in 1975 and its handling of fundamental rights. Referring to Rahul Gandhi's frequent use of a red copy of the Constitution, Fadnavis alleged that it represented Maoist ideology. “The red Constitution in their hands may have the cover of the Constitution, but inside it is the red book of Maoism,” he said.

Women's reservation becomes a key issue

Fadnavis also focused on the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. He questioned the Opposition's present objections to delimitation, saying the 2023 constitutional amendment itself linked women's reservation to the census and delimitation exercise.

He said the delay in the census had created a challenge for implementing women's reservation before the 2029 elections. According to Fadnavis, a proposal was brought in 2026 to use the previous Census as the basis so that the process could move ahead without waiting for the new Census to be completed.

He accused the opposition of trying to block the implementation of women's reservation before 2029 by opposing delimitation. Fadnavis also questioned the Congress' record on women's empowerment and cited its decision during the Rajiv Gandhi government to overturn the Supreme Court's ruling on maintenance for Muslim women.

Attacks Rahul Gandhi's student outreach

Fadnavis also criticised Rahul Gandhi's recent student outreach programme. He dismissed the “Chhatrpon Ki Goonj” (Voice of Students) campaign as a “Jhoot Ki Goonj” (Echo of Lies). He claimed that a young woman who attended Gandhi's programme fact-checked 40 claims made in his speech and found 29 to be false.

He further claimed that the Karnataka government filed an FIR against her after she published the fact-check online. Fadnavis said the incident showed that young people were capable of independently checking political claims.

Mahayuti victory pitch

Fadnavis also highlighted the Mahayuti's performance in elections held in Maharashtra since Ravindra Chavan took charge as state BJP president. He claimed that the alliance had secured a three-fourths majority in all the elections held during this period.

He said the BJP and Mahayuti needed to take their message of development directly to voters and prepare for the next round of elections. Fadnavis called on party workers to make the victory of the Mahayuti and the development of Maharashtra their main objective.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/