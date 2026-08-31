Unidentified Man’s Body Found Near Borghat Awaits Identity As HELP Foundation Ensures Dignified Last Rites | AI

Navi Mumbai: Nearly 10 days after the decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in the Borghat area along the old Mumbai-Pune Highway, police are yet to establish his identity. No relative, friend or acquaintance has approached the authorities, but the stranger's final journey will not be without dignity, thanks to the intervention of HELP Foundation.

Police Launch Identity Search

The body was found a few days ago, following which Khopoli police reached the spot and completed the necessary legal formalities. Efforts were subsequently made to establish the man's identity by circulating information about his appearance and belongings. However, the attempts have so far yielded no results.

According to the police, the deceased is estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old and was approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was wearing a bluish half-sleeved T-shirt and black track pants bearing the Adidas symbol in white. A distinctive tattoo on the inner side of his right arm, extending from the wrist towards the elbow, features a heart symbol with the letter 'A' in the centre.

Despite these details, nobody has come forward to identify him.

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HELP Foundation Steps In

As the statutory procedures for establishing his identity have been completed, arrangements are now being made for his last rites. Nandkumar Oswal of HELP Foundation has stepped forward to take responsibility for ensuring that the unidentified man receives a dignified farewell. An ambulance has been arranged through Swamini Ambulance, while the foundation is providing assistance required for the funeral.

The case has left a poignant human-interest dimension to an otherwise routine police procedure. While the man's name, family and circumstances remain unknown, people with no connection to him have come forward to ensure that he is not left without dignity in death.

Police have appealed to citizens to help establish the deceased's identity. Anyone who recognises the man from his physical description, clothing or distinctive tattoo has been urged to contact Khopoli Police Station at 02192 266333 or Police Inspector Sachin Hire at 02151 29225123428.

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