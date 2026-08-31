NCP Leader Najeeb Mulla Seeks High-Level Probe Into Alleged Mismanagement In Thane Mayor Marathon |

Thane: Thane City President Of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar Group and corporator Najeeb Suleman Mulla has formally written to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Saurabh Rao, demanding an independent, high-level inquiry into the alleged mismanagement and illegal fee collection during the 32nd Thane Mayor Varsha Marathon, held on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

Concerns Over Event Management

In his letter dated August 31, 2026, Mulla expressed grave concern over widespread reports of chaos that marred the prestigious sporting event. He highlighted severe shortcomings experienced by participants, including delayed race starts, disorganization in medal distribution, errors in issuing e-certificates, and delayed refreshment arrangements.

"The Thane Mayor Marathon was instituted by the late Mayor Satish Pradhan to foster sportsmanship and offer a platform for both emerging and renowned runners," Mulla stated. "However, recent years have seen a decline in standards, with the event increasingly being reduced to a spectacle for political mileage and social media publicity rather than maintaining its core athletic purpose."

Allegations of Unlawful Fee Collection

A major point raised by the NCP leader pertains to financial transparency. Mulla alleged that entry fees were illegally collected from participating athletes and citizens.

According to Mulla, municipal records show no prior authorization, committee discussions, or general body approval allowing the TMC to levy fees on participants. Furthermore, historical precedent indicates that TMC-organized marathons have neither charged participants nor relied on external private sponsorships. Calling the fee imposition unauthorized, Mulla demanded an immediate, full refund to all affected participants.

Call for Independent Inquiry and Benchmark Standards

To restore the event's prestige, Mulla urged Commissioner Rao to establish an independent third-party committee to investigate the execution of the event. The proposed inquiry aims to audit:

Causes behind race delays and logistics failures

The performance of appointed agencies and responsible municipal officers

Irregularities in medal, e-certificate, and refreshment distribution

Mulla suggested that TMC officials examine management frameworks of well-administered events—such as the annual Hiranandani Estate Marathon held every February—to benchmark standards and prevent a repetition of operational lapses in future editions.

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