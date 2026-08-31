Maharashtra To Upgrade Traffic System With ₹250 Crore Allocation; Launchers ‘Traffic School On Wheels’ |

Thane: In a major push to curb rising road fatalities, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced a state-of-the-art traffic management system modeled after global standards. Speaking at the launch of the "Traffic School on Wheels" campaign at Gadkari Rangayatan, Sarnaik revealed that the state government has earmarked ₹250 crore for the initiative, which is scheduled for completion in the 2026–27 fiscal year.

Road Safety Needs Public Participation

The Minister emphasized the urgent need to transform road safety into a mass movement, urging citizens to take personal responsibility on the roads. "‘Road Safety, Life Safety’ is not just a slogan; it is a shared responsibility directly linked to every citizen's life. A single mistake on the road can devastate an entire family," said Sarnaik. "Adhering to traffic rules is not merely the administration’s duty—it requires collective commitment from every individual."

Highlighting alarming casualty metrics, Sarnaik noted that pedestrians and two-wheeler riders accounted for roughly 70 percent of total road accident deaths nationwide in 2023. In Maharashtra alone, fatalities included 3,110 pedestrians and nearly 7,782 two-wheeler riders. To address this, the state plans to scale up awareness efforts by coordinating with the Chief Minister to provide mobile safety vans across all districts through District Planning Development Committee (DPDC) funds, alongside establishing "Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Traffic Parks" near every Regional Transport Office (RTO).

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Mobile Traffic School Launched

The newly inaugurated "Traffic School on Wheels" van, spearheaded by the Thane City Police and Traffic Branch with sponsorship from Meyer Pharma, is specifically outfitted to educate students and residents. Equipped with an onboard media screen, the van carries a library of 40 educational short films demonstrating essential road safety practices. Operating with a team of one officer and four personnel, the unit will visit two schools daily before expanding its outreach to major residential housing complexes.

Local leaders and senior officials also underscored the necessity of early intervention and strict compliance during the ceremony. MLA Sanjay Kelkar advocated for incorporating traffic discipline directly into school textbooks as a mandatory standalone lesson. Joint Commissioner of Police Dr. Dnyaneshwar Chavan stressed the gravity of local accident statistics, urging motorists to discard overconfidence and ego whenever they take to the streets.

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