Kalyan Children Craft Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols From Shadu Clay Ahead Of Ganeshotsav |

Kalyan: Ahead of Ganeshotsav, children in Kalyan gave a meaningful message of environmental responsibility by creating eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idols with their own hands using traditional shadu clay at a special workshop.

Workshop Inspires Young Artists

The workshop was jointly organised by Shri Tisai Pratishthan Kalyan, and Deep Arts, under the guidance of artist Deepali Pandey. The initiative received an enthusiastic response from children, who enthusiastically participated in shaping their own Ganesh idols while learning about the importance of celebrating the festival without harming the environment.

Local MLA Sulabha Ganpat Gaikwad, who attended the programme to encourage the young participants, appreciated the children for combining creativity with devotion and environmental awareness.

Hands-On Idol Making Training

These young artists have used their delicate fingers, devotion and imagination to give shadu clay the beautiful form of an eco-friendly Bappa Gaikwad said while praising their efforts.

During the workshop, the children were given practical demonstrations and hands-on training in making Lord Ganesha idols from shadu clay. The participants were guided through different stages of idol-making, from shaping the clay to giving the idols their final form.

Apart from the artistic activity, the workshop also focused on spreading awareness about the importance of an environmentally responsible Ganeshotsav. Children were informed about the need to preserve the environment while respecting traditional worship practices and cultural values.

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Shadu Clay Helps Protect Environment

The organisers highlighted that the use of eco-friendly materials such as shadu clay can help reduce environmental damage caused during idol immersion. The initiative aimed to encourage children and their families to adopt sustainable practices during the festive season.

At the conclusion of the workshop, MLA Sulabha Ganpat Gaikwad distributed certificates to all the participating children and appreciated their enthusiasm and creativity.

The small Ganesh idols crafted by the young participants reflected much more than artistic skill. Each creation carried a message of faith, tradition, creativity and environmental conservation.

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