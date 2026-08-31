Dombivli Honours 171 Organisations And Schools Behind World Record Tricolour Rally |

Dombivli: One hundred social organisations and 71 schools that contributed to the success of Dombivli’s world record Tricolour Rally, held with a massive 35,000-square-foot national flag on Independence Day, were felicitated at a gratitude ceremony on Sunday.

Dr Shrikant Shinde Presents Certificates

Certificates were distributed by Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Dr Shrikant Shinde to representatives of the participating organisations, school principals and teachers in recognition of their contribution to the historic event.

The rally, organised on August 15, witnessed the participation of thousands of students and citizens who marched with the giant Tricolour despite heavy rain. The event, which showcased patriotism and social unity, was officially recorded by World Records India, Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

Shinde Highlights Unity And Patriotism

Addressing the gathering, Dr Shinde said the achievement was not merely the success of an event but a reflection of the patriotism, unity and collective strength of Dombivli residents.

This record is a symbol of the love and respect that Dombivlikars have for the nation,” he said, adding that the initiative was aimed at strengthening students’ respect for the national flag and instilling a deeper sense of responsibility towards the country.

The ceremony was attended by MLA Rajesh More, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Kalyan district chief Gopal Landge, deputy district chief Rajesh Kadam, office-bearers of various social organisations, teachers, parents and citizens.

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