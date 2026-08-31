Kalyan’s ‘Parampara’ Celebrates India’s Guru-Shishya Tradition With Soulful Flute And Tabla Performances |

Kalyan: The melodious notes of the flute and the rhythmic beats of the tabla captivated music lovers in Kalyan during the eighth edition of ‘Parampara’, organised by Gurukul Pratishthan to celebrate and carry forward India’s rich Guru-Shishya tradition of classical music.

Young And Veteran Artistes Perform

Held at the auditorium of K.C. Gandhi School, the programme featured performances ranging from promising young artistes to acclaimed masters, offering the audience an evening of devotional, popular and classical music.

The programme opened with Gurukul students presenting the popular bhajan ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’. This was followed by a melodious flute rendition of ‘Jayostute’, written by freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

Marathi Songs Win Applause

The young performers also drew warm applause for their flute renditions of popular Marathi songs, including ‘Man Udhan Varyache’ and ‘Madhumas Ha Nava’, besides traditional devotional Gondhal songs dedicated to the Goddess.

The evening then moved into the realm of classical music with a solo flute recital by Gurukul flautist Prashant Baniya. His presentation, based on classical ragas, showcased the nuances of ragadari music and the expressive depth of the alap. Renowned tabla player Swapnil Bhate accompanied him during the recital.

Vivek Sonar-Fazal Qureshi Jugalbandi

The highlight of the evening was the much-awaited flute-tabla jugalbandi between acclaimed flautist Pandit Vivek Sonar and world-renowned tabla maestro Ustad Fazal Qureshi.

The two artistes enthralled the audience with their technical brilliance, intricate layakari and seamless musical dialogue. The interplay between the flowing notes of the flute and the powerful yet subtle rhythms of the tabla transformed the auditorium into a vibrant celebration of Indian classical music.

The programme was attended by DCP Atul Zhende, DCP Sachin Gunjal of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, and Manoj Palan, Trustee of K.C. Gandhi School, along with several prominent citizens and a large number of music enthusiasts.

The event was anchored by noted compere Prajakta Apte.

The eighth edition of ‘Parampara’ once again highlighted the importance of preserving the Guru-Shishya tradition while providing young artistes a platform to perform alongside established masters of Indian classical music.

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