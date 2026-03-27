Pune Records Warmer Nights As Temperatures Begin To Rise Again, Says IMD | Sourced

Pune: Nights in Pune are getting noticeably warmer, with minimum temperatures climbing across several parts of the city, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD)



Recent observations show that Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 21.3°C, one of the first times this season that night temperatures have gone beyond the 20°C mark. Similar trends were seen in Pashan. However, the highest minimum temperatures were reported in Lohegaon and Chinchwad at 25.6°C and 25.4°C, respectively.



Officials noted that while daytime temperatures had seen a slight dip earlier this week, they are now rising again. Areas such as Koregaon Park, Pashan, Shivajinagar, Wadgaon Sheri, and Magarpatta are consistently experiencing temperatures above 35°C during the day, leading to strong afternoon heat.





Forecasts by the IMD suggest that maximum temperatures across most parts of Maharashtra, excluding Vidarbha, are expected to increase by 1–2°C over the next three days before gradually easing. Pune and the surrounding regions are also likely to see partly cloudy conditions during this period.



S. D. Sanap, a scientist at the IMD Pune observatory, explained that moisture-laden winds from the sea have contributed to rising humidity levels. This effect is expected to be more pronounced in regions such as Marathwada, Vidarbha, and parts of south-central Maharashtra, where rainfall is likely to occur. In contrast, Pune may experience cloud formation in the afternoons, which could eventually lead to a slight dip in temperatures after a brief rise.



In the meantime, Akola recorded the highest temperature in the state at 41.8°C on Thursday. Other cities also reported elevated temperatures, including Pune at 38°C, Ahilyanagar at 38.2°C, Jalgaon at 39.5°C, Solapur at 39.4°C, and Nagpur at 38.8°C. Several locations in Vidarbha have already crossed the 40°C mark, indicating that heat conditions in the region are intensifying.