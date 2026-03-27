 Pune Records Warmer Nights As Temperatures Begin To Rise Again, Says IMD
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HomePunePune Records Warmer Nights As Temperatures Begin To Rise Again, Says IMD

Pune Records Warmer Nights As Temperatures Begin To Rise Again, Says IMD

Officials noted that while daytime temperatures had seen a slight dip earlier this week, they are now rising again. Areas such as Koregaon Park, Pashan, Shivajinagar, Wadgaon Sheri, and Magarpatta are consistently experiencing temperatures above 35°C during the day, leading to strong afternoon heat

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Friday, March 27, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
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Pune Records Warmer Nights As Temperatures Begin To Rise Again, Says IMD | Sourced

Pune: Nights in Pune are getting noticeably warmer, with minimum temperatures climbing across several parts of the city, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Recent observations show that Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 21.3°C, one of the first times this season that night temperatures have gone beyond the 20°C mark. Similar trends were seen in Pashan. However, the highest minimum temperatures were reported in Lohegaon and Chinchwad at 25.6°C and 25.4°C, respectively.

Officials noted that while daytime temperatures had seen a slight dip earlier this week, they are now rising again. Areas such as Koregaon Park, Pashan, Shivajinagar, Wadgaon Sheri, and Magarpatta are consistently experiencing temperatures above 35°C during the day, leading to strong afternoon heat.

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Forecasts by the IMD suggest that maximum temperatures across most parts of Maharashtra, excluding Vidarbha, are expected to increase by 1–2°C over the next three days before gradually easing. Pune and the surrounding regions are also likely to see partly cloudy conditions during this period.

S. D. Sanap, a scientist at the IMD Pune observatory, explained that moisture-laden winds from the sea have contributed to rising humidity levels. This effect is expected to be more pronounced in regions such as Marathwada, Vidarbha, and parts of south-central Maharashtra, where rainfall is likely to occur. In contrast, Pune may experience cloud formation in the afternoons, which could eventually lead to a slight dip in temperatures after a brief rise.

In the meantime, Akola recorded the highest temperature in the state at 41.8°C on Thursday. Other cities also reported elevated temperatures, including Pune at 38°C, Ahilyanagar at 38.2°C, Jalgaon at 39.5°C, Solapur at 39.4°C, and Nagpur at 38.8°C. Several locations in Vidarbha have already crossed the 40°C mark, indicating that heat conditions in the region are intensifying.

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