Pune: 75-Year-Old Man Bludgeoned To Death By Hotel Worker In Bhor Tehsil | Representative Image

Pune: A hotel worker allegedly killed a 75-year-old man with a blunt object in Jambhli village of Bhor tehsil in Pune District in the early hours of Wednesday. The accused has been arrested by the officials from the Rajgad Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force).

The deceased has been identified as Kisan Bapu Surve (75), a resident of Bhongavali in Bhor Tehsil. He was the father-in-law of the hotel owner and used to run a paan shop adjacent to the hotel where the incident occurred.

According to police reports, the accused, Sagar Thapa (21), was working at the hotel. He is a migrant worker. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused was upset with the hotel owner for refusing to purchase a new mobile phone for him. This anger is believed to have led to the murder.

The incident took place late at night when Surve was at the shop near the hotel. The accused allegedly attacked him using a blunt weapon. Surve died on the spot due to the injuries.

Police said that after committing the crime, the accused fled the scene and hired an auto-rickshaw to reach Pune. However, after reaching the city, he refused to pay the fare. Instead, he called the hotel owner’s son and asked him to transfer Rs 500 through an online payment to pay the driver.

Police said that the call raised suspicion, and the hotel owner’s son quickly understood that something was wrong. He asked the accused to hand over the phone to the rickshaw driver and informed him about the situation. The driver then detained the accused and alerted the police.

The Rajgad police reached the spot and took the accused into custody. Further investigation is underway to confirm all details related to the crime.