Pune: Ready-Made Ganpati Makhars Offer Convenience As Festive Preparations Intensify

Pune: With Ganeshotsav preparations reaching the final stage, pre-decorated Ganpati makhars and artificial floral backdrops are emerging as a convenient option for families and office-goers looking to create an attractive festive setup without spending hours on decoration.

Stalls in the Swargate and Peth areas of Pune are displaying a variety of ready-made arrangements featuring artificial roses, lilies, chrysanthemums, hydrangeas, decorative leaves, peacock feathers, dried grass, fabric backdrops and ornamental hangings.

The price range includes ₹1,000, ₹2,200 and ₹5,000 or more, depending on the design, size and materials used. Smaller arrangements are suitable for compact home spaces, while larger floral arches and elaborate mandaps are aimed at customers seeking more prominent decorations.

Ramesh Shinde, a shop owner selling decoration items, said, “Customers increasingly want decorations that can be installed quickly. Ready-made makhars save them the trouble of buying every material separately and assembling the entire setup. Floral backdrops and compact mandap sets are particularly popular among families living in flats.”

Another seller, Mahesh Jagtap, said customers were showing interest in colourful floral arrangements that could be reused.

“Artificial flowers are preferred because they retain their appearance throughout the festival and can be stored for future occasions. Customers are also comparing designs and prices before making a purchase,” he said.

Sunil Pawar, who has two decoration outlets, said, “Office-goers and people with busy schedules often do not have enough time to make decorations at home. They can select a ready-made set, take it home and arrange it around the idol with minimal effort.”

Vijay Kadam, a maker of floral mandaps, said the preparation of these sets involves considerable manual work.

“Depending on the size and complexity, a single arrangement can take several hours to prepare. It may take a minimum of two to three hours to set up the smaller ones, while bigger ones take half a day or more. We use artificial flowers, foam or board backdrops, wooden or metal supports, fabric, decorative grass, wires, adhesive and ornamental accessories. Larger designs require more material and finishing work,” he said.

Consumers also cited convenience and appearance as reasons for choosing the products.

“I work long hours and cannot spend an entire day making a makhar. A ready-made decoration allows me to prepare the puja space quickly,” said Abhijeet Shukla.

Another customer, Kiran Shinde, said, “These sets offer several designs in one place. We can choose according to our budget and the space available at home.”

Basic Ganpati decoration kits are available for approximately ₹335 to ₹863, while complete decoration services in Pune are listed from around ₹3,399 to more than ₹20,000 in markets.

More elaborate floral setups cost ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 or more, depending on the design and installation requirements.