 Pune Rapper Desi JayC Releases Song Against Nashik's Tapovan Tree Felling For Kumbh Mela
Jayesh Chaudhary, born in a small village in Jalgaon district, is extremely sensitive to environmental degradation. He says, "Rap is my medium of expression. Just as other artists express their feelings through poetry, painting, or other media, I do it through rap songs. This song is not selfish or vulgar, but it addresses the real problems of society.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
Nashik: As the controversy over the felling of trees in Nashik's Tapovan for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela and other facilities intensifies, artists have taken a firm stand in their unique style. Addressing environmental degradation, deforestation, and the damage caused in the name of development, artists have raised their voices through powerful mediums. Pune-based young rapper Desi JayC (stage name, real name Jayesh Chaudhary) has released a special rap song on the Tapovan tree felling issue. His rap directly depicts environmental protection, the struggles of the people, and social justice.

Jayesh Chaudhary, born in a small village in Jalgaon district, is extremely sensitive to environmental degradation. He says, “Rap is my medium of expression. Just as other artists express their feelings through poetry, painting, or other media, I do it through rap songs. This song is not selfish or vulgar, but it addresses the real problems of society. It focuses on the struggles of the people, environmental damage, and the fight against injustice.” He stated that artists should use their talent to support people's movements and stand on the side of morality.

Desi JayC's rap is giving new strength to the public movement against the felling of more than 1,700 trees in Tapovan. In Nashik, actors, poets, writers, and environmentalists have also expressed their opposition through poems, songs, and protests. Tapovan is considered the green lung of the city and a sacred place associated with Lord Rama's exile.

Environmentalists do not accept the decision to cut down trees in the name of building Sadhugram for the Kumbh Mela. They argue that when alternative sites are available, why destroy the greenery of Tapovan?

NABL-Accredited Highway Research Laboratory Opens In Nashik
Jayesh Chaudhary has appealed to the youth, saying, “Young people should come forward and stand on the side of truth and fight against injustice. It is the duty of artists to awaken society through art.”

His rap is going viral on social media and is giving a new dimension to the environmental protection movement. The people of Nashik have also appreciated the efforts of these artists and expressed the need to come together in solidarity to save Tapovan.

