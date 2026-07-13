Pune: Ranbir Kapoor Buys 25-Acre Land In Mulshi For ₹16.42 Crore, Expands Real Estate Portfolio

Ranbir Kapoor |

Pune: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has purchased around 25 acres of land in Mulshi taluka near Pune for ₹16.42 crore, further expanding his real estate portfolio. The land is located in Pimpri village and consists of four adjoining plots, according to property registration documents.

The transaction was registered on April 30, 2026. The four land parcels together cover nearly 1,04,000 square metres, or about 25.7 acres. The actor also paid a stamp duty of ₹82.13 lakh for the purchase.

The largest plot measures around 43,800 square metres and was purchased for ₹7.07 crore. Another parcel of 29,900 square metres was bought for ₹4.62 crore, while a 21,400-square-metre plot was acquired for ₹3.31 crore. The fourth parcel, measuring about 8,900 square metres, was purchased for ₹1.39 crore.

Mulshi has become one of the most sought-after locations for premium land investments because of its scenic surroundings, improving infrastructure, and growing demand for real estate. The area has attracted several investors looking for long-term appreciation as well as private holiday properties.

This is Ranbir Kapoor's second major land purchase in recent months. In May 2026, he invested around ₹3.31 crore in a land parcel at the Sarayu project in Ayodhya. The property, spread across 2,134 square feet, is part of a 75-acre luxury plotted development near the Sarayu River.

Apart from his property investments, Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The two-part mythological epic stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with the first instalment scheduled for a global release during Diwali 2026.