Pune Crime: Jewellery Shop Burgled, 30 KG Ornaments Stolen After Burglars Drill Hole Through Wall In Manjari | AI generated

A shocking burglary came to light in the Hadapsar area after unidentified burglars broke into a jewellery shop in Manjari by breaching a wall and allegedly stole around 30 kg of gold and silver ornaments along with other valuables.

The burglary came to light on Monday morning when the shop owner arrived to open the store and found the premises ransacked. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had gained access through an adjoining room before drilling a large hole in the common wall to enter the jewellery shop, bypassing the main entrance.

According to police, the burglars broke open lockers and storage cabinets containing jewellery and fled with a substantial quantity of gold and silver ornaments. Police suspect the crime was meticulously planned and that the accused had conducted a recce of the shop before executing the burglary.

Following the incident, officers from Hadapsar Police Station rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama.

Police have seized CCTV footage from the shop and nearby establishments and are scanning the recordings to identify the suspects and trace their movements before and after the burglary.

The exact quantity and value of the stolen property are still being assessed. However, preliminary estimates indicate that nearly 30 kg of gold and silver ornaments, along with other valuable items, were stolen.

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The incident has triggered concern among jewellers in the Manjari area, prompting calls for enhanced security measures. Police have formed special teams to trace the culprits, and further investigation is underway.