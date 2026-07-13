Pune: Baramati Railway Station Gets Modern Facelift Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme | Sourced

Pune: Baramati Railway Station is all set to be dedicated to the nation after undergoing a major transformation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Redeveloped at a cost of ₹11.40 crore, the upgraded station combines modern infrastructure with improved passenger facilities while retaining the cultural identity of the region.

Located in the Pune Division of Central Railway, the station serves around 1,800 passengers daily and handles eight passenger train services every day. The redevelopment is expected to improve passenger comfort, accessibility and convenience while supporting Baramati's growing agricultural, industrial and educational sectors.

Originally opened in 1914 as a narrow-gauge railway station, Baramati later became part of the broad-gauge network, significantly improving rail connectivity with the rest of Maharashtra. Over the years, the town has emerged as one of the state's leading centres for agriculture, the cooperative sugar industry, dairy production, grape cultivation, food processing and engineering. Reliable railway connectivity continues to play a vital role in supporting the region's economy.

As part of the redevelopment, Central Railway has upgraded the station building with a modern design inspired by Baramati's local heritage. The project includes a renovated station entrance, improved circulating area, expanded parking facilities, new toilet blocks, a modern waiting hall and VIP lounge, platform shelters, better platform surfaces, upgraded drinking water facilities and improved station signage. Special attention has also been given to creating barrier-free access for Divyangjan passengers through accessible infrastructure and passenger-friendly amenities.

The station now offers improved lighting, enhanced sanitation facilities, better passenger movement, upgraded waiting areas and a more organised station approach. The redevelopment also includes strengthened boundary walls and modern entrance infrastructure, making the station safer and more welcoming for travellers.

Architectural elements reflecting Baramati's local culture have been incorporated into the new station design, blending contemporary infrastructure with regional aesthetics. The station is directly connected to the main road and state highways, with auto-rickshaws and other local transport services providing smooth last-mile connectivity. Newly developed parking facilities are also expected to improve convenience for commuters.

The redevelopment of Baramati Railway Station is part of Indian Railways' nationwide Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which aims to modernise railway stations across the country. The project is expected to enhance the overall travel experience while strengthening Baramati's role as a key economic and transportation hub in eastern Pune district.

The upgraded station is expected to be dedicated to the nation shortly.