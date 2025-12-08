Pune: Railways Announces Hyderabad-Hadapsar Special Train On December 7-8; Check Timings, Booking Details | Representative Image

Pune: To clear the extra rush of passengers, Railways will run a special train on special charges between Hyderabad and Hadapsar.

The details are as follows:

1. Train No. 07167 / 07168 Hyderabad - Hadapsar - Hyderabad Special (One Trip Each)

Train No. 07167 Hyderabad - Hadapsar Special will depart from Hyderabad (HYB) at 20:25 hrs on Sunday, 07.12.2025 and arrive at Hadapsar (HDP) at 17:00 hrs the next day.

Train No. 07168 Hadapsar - Hyderabad Special will depart from Hadapsar (HDP) at 19:00 hrs on Monday, 08.12.2025 and arrive at Hyderabad (HYB) at 16:45 hrs the next day.

Halts: Secunderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Parbhani, Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, and Ahmednagar.

Composition: Total 23 Coaches, including: 3 AC 2-Tier, 4 AC 3-Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, and 2 Guard/Luggage Vans.

Reservation:

Booking for Train No. 07168 on special charges will open on December 7, 2025, at all PRS locations and on the IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in).

The General Second Class and Guard/Luggage Van coaches in this special train will run as unreserved coaches and will be booked through the UTS system with normal unreserved charges. Passengers are advised to book their tickets in advance.