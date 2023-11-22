Pune Railway Station Unveils 'Restaurant On Wheels' Managed by Haldirams, Promising 24x7 Fine Dining Experience

The 'Restaurant on Wheels' commenced operations at Pune Railway Station on November 22. Covering an area of 100 sqm, the restaurant is situated on the side of Tadiwala Road, near the Pune Divisional Railway Manager's office. OAM Industries India Pvt. Ltd. (Haldirams) will manage and operate the Restaurant on Wheels (ROW), ensuring 24x7 service with top-notch quality food to cater to diverse needs.

Provide healthy dining experience

The air-conditioned restaurant offers a fine-dining experience, accommodating 40 patrons with 10 tables inside the coach. The interior ambiance is thoughtfully decorated for passengers and the public to enjoy a healthy dining experience. The take-away counter facilitates quick order pickups for passengers on the go, and the facility is available through various online food ordering apps.

Various offerings

The menu features a wide range of items, including Raj Kachori, Chola Bhatura, Pau Bhaji, Veg Thali, combos, South Indian and North Indian dishes, packed sweets, snacks, chaats, beverages, soft-serve ice cream, traditional Indian sweets, and more. This contract is expected to generate a substantial annual revenue of Rs 60,00,000 for the Railways while providing quality food services to Pune's passengers and residents.

Second Restaurant on Wheels in Pune Division of Central Railway

This marks the second Restaurant on Wheels in Pune Division of Central Railway, with the first one already operational at Chinchwad station. Plans for similar restaurants at Akurdi, Baramati, and Miraj stations are underway, with the installation process initiated. The official emphasized that the Coach Restaurant, operated by Haldirams, will be a special attraction for the youth and college students in the vicinity, offering round-the-clock service.