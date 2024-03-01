Pune Railway Division To Expand As 24 Stations Shift From Solapur Division In Railway Jurisdictional Reorganisation | File

In a significant move poised to reshape railway operations, the Central Government has announced jurisdictional changes for the Pune and Solapur divisions of Central Railway, set to take effect on April 1, 2024. This strategic decision aims to enhance operational efficiency and administrative effectiveness, carrying profound implications for railway connectivity and regional development, as highlighted by an official statement.

Check the list here

Effective April 1, 2024, twenty-four stations currently under the jurisdiction of the Solapur division will be incorporated into the Pune Division. According to CR, these stations includes Daund jn., Kashti, Shrigonda Road, Belwandi, Visapur, Sarola, Akolner, Ranjangaon Road, Ahmadnagar, Nimblak, Rahuri, Taklimiya, Padhegaon, Nippani Vadgaon, Belapur, Chitali, Puntamba, Kanhegaon, Sanvatsar, Kopargaon, Yeola and Shinagar Shirdi. "This adjustment is expected to streamline railway management, fostering a more cohesive and optimized network across the region," said an official.

The official further stated that the significance of transferring the Manmad - Daund Section, emphasizing strategic realignment for streamlined operations and improved coordination. The consolidation of this section under the Pune division is expected to optimize infrastructure and manpower utilization, promising enhanced service delivery.

"The revision is rooted in the pursuit of administrative efficiency, aligning divisions with operational demands and regional dynamics. It reflects a commitment to modernize administrative structures, meeting the evolving needs of the rail transport sector," states an official of CR.

Frequent commuters anticipate the resolution of grievances related to the new Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) services and other issues. Previously under the Solapur Divisional headquarters, the shift raises hopes among commuters travelling from Daund to Pune for work or study. Many express optimism for addressing demands by declaring Daund a suburban station and initiating suburban services on the route.