 Pune: Punit Balan Takes Charge of Preserving Historical Monuments
Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Punit Balan, a young entrepreneur and pioneer in social work, has taken on the responsibility of cleaning and maintaining historical monuments in the district. An agreement regarding this was recently signed between the Indrani Balan Foundation and the State Archaeology Department.

The state-protected monuments include the Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj Samadhi at Sinhagad Fort in Pune district, the Samadhi site of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Vadhu Budruk, the birthplace of Martyr Shivram Hari Rajguru at Rajgurunagar, and the Mahadev Mandir at Tulapur.

article-image

Balan to maintain the cleanliness and security

Thousands of tourists visit these places throughout the year, with numbers increasing manifold on public holidays. Citizens of the country feel a deep sense of pride and self-respect towards these sites.

Recognising the need for their upkeep, entrepreneur Punit Balan expressed his willingness to undertake daily cleaning and maintenance of these monuments in a letter to Assistant Director of the State Archaeology Department, Vilas Vahne.

The Department of Archaeology promptly granted permission. Accordingly, seven security guards will be appointed at all these memorials under the social responsibility scheme through the Indrani Balan Foundation. Additionally, daily cleaning, maintenance, and inspection of the surrounding areas of these memorials will be carried out by the foundation.

article-image

Assistant Director of the Archaeology Department, Dr. Vahne, commented, "We appreciate and welcome Punit Balan and the Indrani Balan Foundation, who have accepted the responsibility of maintaining four protected monuments under the Social Institution Liability Scheme. The increasing public participation in the day-to-day maintenance of state-protected monuments under the Archaeology Department is commendable. This will greatly aid in maintaining the cleanliness of these monuments. Others should also take the initiative to preserve our heritage."

Punit Balan, while speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, "Maharashtra has a great legacy of remarkable figures. Their monuments are always an inspiration to the new generation. Many monuments and religious sites of great individuals are located in and around Pune city. It is necessary to maintain them properly and ensure cleanliness. With this in mind, and in the spirit of preserving the sanctity of these monuments, our social responsibility scheme has voluntarily accepted the responsibility for their safety and cleanliness."

