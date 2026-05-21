Pune: Pune Gets Relief From Heat As Day Temperatures Fall; Pre-Monsoon Activity Begins | Unsplash

Pune: After witnessing intense heat close to the 40-degree mark over the past several days, Pune saw a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures on Wednesday as moisture-filled westerly winds from the Arabian Sea brought relief to several parts of Maharashtra.

According to weather officials, the change in wind patterns led to cooler conditions across western and central Maharashtra, with at least six weather stations in the region recording below-normal daytime temperatures. The development is being seen as an early sign of pre-monsoon weather activity in the state.

In Pune, the Shivajinagar weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius, which was slightly below normal. Meanwhile, the Lohegaon observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius.

Apart from Pune, cities including Nashik, Satara, Solapur and Kolhapur also reported below-normal maximum temperatures on Wednesday.

Meteorologists said the incoming westerly winds are carrying moisture from the Arabian Sea, resulting in cloudy conditions, gusty winds and chances of isolated thunderstorms in several regions.

S.D. Sanap, senior meteorologist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune, said the city is expected to witness mainly clear skies during the day, with cloud cover likely to increase by afternoon or evening. He added that thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning and very light rainfall is likely to continue till May 26.

Weather experts also said temperatures across central Maharashtra are expected to remain comparatively lower over the next few days due to the continued effect of westerly winds and increasing moisture levels in the atmosphere.