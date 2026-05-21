Pune: Relief For Pune Passengers As Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Likely To Operate via Pune-Solapur | indiarailinfo.com

Pune: The Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train is likely to run via the Pune-Solapur route, according to railway officials. The decision is expected to end weeks of uncertainty and speculation regarding the final alignment of the high-speed sleeper service.

Senior railway officials said the Pune-Solapur route has almost been finalised after a detailed assessment of operational feasibility, passenger demand and overall route efficiency. The train is expected to be launched within the next few weeks.

Earlier, there were discussions within railway circles about operating the train through the Miraj and Hubballi route. This had raised concerns among passengers from Pune and Solapur, who feared they could lose direct connectivity to the premium sleeper train service.

Railway sources said the Miraj route was examined, but officials felt it could create operational challenges and may not attract the expected passenger response. In comparison, the Pune-Solapur corridor continues to witness strong demand for long-distance premium travel between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Officials believe the finalised route will benefit passengers travelling between Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Kalaburagi and Bengaluru by offering faster and more comfortable overnight connectivity.

The proposed Vande Bharat Sleeper service is expected to significantly improve rail travel on the busy Mumbai-Bengaluru sector and provide passengers with a modern, high-speed overnight travel option.