Public Toilet At Khadki Railway Station's Platform 4 Found Locked, Passengers Face Inconvenience | FPJ

Pune: Passengers using Khadki Railway Station have raised concerns over the public toilet on Platform 4 being locked, causing inconvenience to commuters who may need access to basic facilities while waiting for trains.

The issue has drawn attention to the availability of essential passenger amenities at the station, particularly for those unfamiliar with the station's platform arrangements or those waiting for extended periods.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Hemant Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager of Pune Division, said Platform 4 was primarily reserved for special trains and was not used regularly for routine railway operations. Platforms 1 and 2, on the other hand, handle frequent train services, while most trains arrive at or depart from platforms other than Platform 4.

"Platform 4 is currently kept for future services. It is the only originating terminal for special trains and is not in regular use. At times, the toilet may be kept locked to prevent misuse. It will be made properly functional in the future, depending on passenger demand," Behera said.

However, passengers feel that basic facilities should remain accessible irrespective of how frequently a platform is used. Speaking to FPJ, passenger Dheeraj Vinod Kate said keeping a toilet locked could be particularly inconvenient for senior citizens, women and people travelling with children. He said that even if the platform was not fully operational, passengers sometimes waited there and could not use the toilet when needed if it remained locked.

Another commuter, Keshaw Jadhav, said railway stations should ensure that essential amenities are available to passengers whenever platforms are accessible, rather than restricting their use based on the frequency of train operations.

While railway officials have indicated that the facility will be made functional depending on passenger demand, passengers expect a more consistent arrangement to ensure access to basic sanitation facilities at the station.