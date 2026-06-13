Pune: Promise of 5% Monthly Returns In Stock Market Leads To ₹12 Crore Fraud; Case Registered Against Investment Firm Director | AI

Pune: A major investment fraud worth nearly ₹12 crore has come to light in Pune, where 45 investors were allegedly cheated after being lured with promises of fixed monthly returns through stock market investments. The Khadak Police have registered a criminal case against Arvind Rajendra Rajput, director of Rajput Wise Investment, for allegedly duping investors and misappropriating their funds.

According to police officials, Rajput operated an investment firm under the name Rajput Wise Investment, claiming to be engaged in share trading, stock market investments and other financial activities. Investigators said he gained the confidence of investors by portraying himself as a successful market expert and promising attractive returns on investments.

Police said Rajput assured investors that their money would be invested in the stock market and would generate a fixed return of 5 per cent every month. Enticed by the promise of consistent profits, several individuals invested substantial amounts with the firm between 2022 and October 2025.

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However, complaints lodged with the police allege that the accused failed to return either the promised profits or the original investment amounts. Investors claimed that despite repeated follow-ups and demands for repayment, they did not receive their money back.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that around 45 investors collectively suffered losses amounting to approximately ₹12 crore. Based on the complaints received, the Khadak Police registered a case against Rajput and launched a detailed probe into the alleged fraud.

Police are now examining how the funds collected from investors were utilised and whether the money was actually invested in the stock market as claimed. Investigators are also trying to determine whether more investors have been affected and if the alleged fraud extends beyond the currently identified victims.

Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chavan of Khadak Police Station said that further investigation into the case is underway and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.