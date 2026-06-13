Pune Court Rejects Bail Pleas Of Four Accused In Builder Ashok Jain Death Case | Sourced

Pune: A Pune court has rejected the bail applications of four men arrested in connection with the death of builder Ashok Milapchand Jain and an alleged financial fraud of nearly ₹15 crore.

Additional Sessions Judge S. U. Udgaonkar denied bail to Nathusingh Biharilalji Purohit (70), Satish Laxmansingh Rajpurohit (62), Bhagwansingh Laxmansingh Rajpurohit (52), and Prahaladram Devaram Chaudhary (61), citing the seriousness of the allegations, injuries found on the deceased's body, the pending post-mortem report, and the ongoing investigation.

Jain, 61, was found dead in a hotel room on Apte Road in Pune. According to investigators, scratch marks and other injuries were found on his body. A note allegedly written by Jain before his death reportedly accused the four men of cheating him financially.

The case was registered at Deccan Police Station following a complaint filed by Jain's son. The complaint alleges that the accused caused a loss of approximately ₹15 crore to Jain through transactions related to a construction project.

Opposing the bail pleas, Additional Public Prosecutor Rajesh Kavedia informed the court that the preliminary medical report mentions suspected poisoning and blunt-force injuries. He further stated that around 13 to 14 injuries were found on the deceased's body and that the final post-mortem report is yet to be received.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court observed that the note left by Jain is a significant piece of evidence in the case. The judge noted that questions regarding whether there is a direct link between the alleged financial fraud and Jain's death, and whether the charges invoked against the accused are applicable, will be determined during the course of the trial.

Considering the pending investigation and the nature of the allegations, the court rejected the bail applications of all four accused.