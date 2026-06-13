Pune: Baner Cancer Hospital To Be Named After Former Mayor And BJP MLA Mukta Tilak; CM Fadnavis Ends Naming Controversy | Sourced

Pune: The long-running controversy over the naming of Pune Municipal Corporation's upcoming cancer hospital in Baner has finally been resolved. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed that the facility be named after former Pune Mayor and late BJP MLA Mukta Tilak.

The decision is being seen as both symbolic and meaningful, as Mukta Tilak herself battled cancer for several years before passing away in December 2022. Many believe naming the hospital after her will honour her public service and inspire patients fighting the disease.

The 150-bed cancer hospital has been developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model through a collaboration between the Pune Municipal Corporation and the Apulaki organisation. The facility is expected to provide advanced cancer treatment and healthcare services to patients across the region.

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The naming issue had sparked considerable debate in recent months. Opposition leaders and social activists had alleged that Pune Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale was attempting to name the hospital after his father, the late Yashwantrao Bhimale, without completing the required official procedures.

Social activist Vinita Deshmukh had strongly opposed the move and warned of public protests. She argued that civic projects funded through public money should not be named after relatives of political leaders without a transparent process.

Senior officials said the decision to name the hospital after Mukta Tilak carries both emotional and social significance. They noted that Tilak continued to serve the public while battling cancer and played an important role in Pune's development as both Mayor and MLA.

Mukta Tilak was a senior BJP leader and represented the Kasba Peth Assembly constituency. She was also the first BJP Mayor of Pune after the party came to power in the Pune Municipal Corporation in 2017, serving in the post until 2019. Later, she won the Kasba Peth Assembly seat in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

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Tilak, who was the granddaughter-in-law of freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, passed away on 22 December 2022 at the age of 57 after a prolonged battle with cancer. She had previously served four consecutive terms as a corporator from Pune's Kasba Peth area.

The decision is expected to bring an end to the controversy surrounding the hospital's naming and allow the focus to shift towards the facility's healthcare services and benefits for cancer patients.