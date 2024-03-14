 Pune: Pranjali Surduse Bags Silver Medal For Maharashtra At National Mini Golf Championship
Uttarakhand team clinched the gold and Madhya Pradesh secured the bronze medal

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Pranjali Surduse, a student at MIT Institute of Art, Design and Technology, secured the silver medal for Maharashtra at the 9th Senior (Men & Women) Mini Golf National Championship. The championship, held at the Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur, Nagpur, witnessed top talents from across the nation vying for victory.

Representing the Maharashtra Senior Women's team, Surduse showcased her expertise in the mini-golf arena, earning accolades for her outstanding performance. With precision and finesse, she navigated the challenging course, demonstrating her years of dedication and hard work in the sport.

Surduse's journey to success in mini-golf began at a tender age, guided by her father Vinod. Over the years, she honed her skills with the support and mentorship of Priyanka Jadhav from MIT-ADT University, further refining her technique and strategic prowess.

In the fiercely contested women's category, Maharashtra emerged as the silver medalists, with the Uttarakhand team clinching the gold and Madhya Pradesh securing the bronze. Surduse's achievement not only adds to Maharashtra's sporting prowess but also highlights her commitment to excellence in her craft.

Following her stellar performance, Surduse received commendations from Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Vice-Chancellor and Executive President of the University, Dr Suraj Singh Yavatikar, Chief Secretary of the Mini-Golf Federation, and other university officials.

Surduse's triumph serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the nation, underscoring the importance of perseverance, dedication, and passion in achieving one's goals. As she basks in the glory of her silver medal win, Surduse stands as a shining example of sporting excellence and determination.

