Pune: Power Supply At Risk In Hinjawadi & Surrounding Areas Until April End? Here's What's Happening | Sourced

Pimpri Chinchwad: The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) has sought urgent permission from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate’s (PCPC) Traffic Branch to carry out road excavation work in Hinjawadi after a major fault developed in a high-voltage underground power cable, threatening electricity supply to key IT hubs.

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Patil of Pimpri Chinchwad Police, MSETCL’s executive engineer Deepak Devidas Madane said the fault occurred in the 220 KV Hinjawadi 2 – Hinjawadi 3 Circuit-2 extra high voltage (EHV) underground cable line.

The damage was caused during metro-related excavation work undertaken by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL).

Officials warned that around 50 MW of power supply to Hinjawadi Phase 3 is at risk. This includes supply to major high-voltage consumers such as Nxtra Data-1 and Nxtra Data-2, as well as several IT companies in the area.

The fault location has been identified near the metro station and in front of Doehler Company in Hinjawadi. Authorities said immediate repair is necessary to avoid disruption in power supply to the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, one of the region’s key IT hubs.

Repair Work Faces Multiple Challenges…

However, the repair work faces multiple challenges. Existing infrastructure, such as MIDC pipelines, drainage lines, and cables of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, is present at the site, making the process complex and time-consuming.

MSETCL has started the repair work on a priority basis and expects it to continue until April 30. Since the work requires digging up the road, the department has requested the traffic police to grant necessary permissions and assist with traffic planning to manage congestion in the busy Hinjewadi area.

Officials stressed that coordinated action is essential to complete the repairs quickly while ensuring minimal inconvenience to commuters and preventing a potential power crisis in the IT corridor.