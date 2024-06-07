 Pune Porsche Crash Case: Two Sassoon Hospital Doctors, Staffer, Middleman Remanded In 14-Day Judicial Custody
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Two Sassoon Hospital Doctors, Staffer, Middleman Remanded In 14-Day Judicial Custody

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Two Sassoon Hospital Doctors, Staffer, Middleman Remanded In 14-Day Judicial Custody

Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a drunk minor boy

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
A Pune court on Friday remanded two doctors and a staffer of Sassoon General Hospital as well as one more person in 14-day judicial custody in connection with the May 19 Porsche crash case.

Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a drunk minor boy in the early hours that day in Kalyani Nagar.

Dr Ajay Taware, Dr Shrihari Halnor and Atul Ghatkamble, all attached to Sassoon General Hospital, and Amar Gaikwad were produced in the court of district additional sessions judge VR Kachare, who remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days.

Taware, Halnor and Ghatkamble are accused of conspiring with the juvenile's parents to replace blood samples meant for tests to detect alcohol consumption. Gaikwad worked as the middleman between the accused doctors and the juvenile's father, as per police.

Investigating officer (IO) Sunil Tambe told the court the police custody of Gaikwad and another alleged middleman Ashpak Makandar was ending on June 10 but the magisterial custody remand (MCR) of Gaikwad was being sought since come crucial information regarding his role was being generated.

