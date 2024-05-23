Pune Porsche Accident: Agarwal Family's Relative Pushes Camera, Engages In Altercation With Media At CP Office (VIDEO) |

After reportedly daring journalists, saying "You can't do anything, we have a lot of money," a person claiming to be a relative of the Agarwal family pushed a camera and engaged in a tussle with media persons on Thursday at the Commissioner of Police office in Pune.

In a video shot by our reporter, the man was seen pushing a journalist's camera with his hand, after which the tussle ensued. Currently, the Pune police are questioning Surendra Kumar Agarwal, the grandfather of the 17-year-old boy.

He was summoned by the city police in connection with the case.

Speaking about the incident, ACP Sunil Tambe, Crime Branch, Zone 1, said, "He is a relative of the accused and a professional advocate. He was at the premises of the Pune police commissioner's office when he confronted the media. A heated argument ensued during which he manhandled a media person and attempted to push his camera."

In the early hours of Sunday, a Porsche car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, killed two motorbike-borne techies at Kalyani Nagar in the city.

After giving bail to the juvenile, the boy's father, Vishal Agarwal (50) was arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act and remanded in police custody for handing over his car to his underage son.

Additionally, the police held two employees and owner of two liquor serving establishments - Cosie restaurant and Hotel Blak Club hotel in Mundhwa. As per the police, the teenager, before the accident, had allegedly consumed alcohol at the hotel.

The boy was earlier granted bail on a surety of Rs 7,500 and an assurance from his grandfather to keep him away from bad company.

"His grandfather has given an assurance that he will keep the Child-in-Conflict with Law (CCL) away from any bad company and he will concentrate on his study or any vocational course which is useful for his career. He is ready to abide by the condition imposed on him. Therefore, it is just and proper to release the CCL on bail," said the order passed by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Sunday.

However, following an row over his quick bail, the JJB on Wednesday remanded the boy to the observation home till June 5.