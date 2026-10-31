Pune Policeman Dismissed From Service After Arrest With 12 Kg Ganja In Telangana | Representative pic

Pune: A police constable from Pune City Police, who was arrested in Telangana with 12 kg of ganja, has been dismissed from government service. The action was taken after his alleged involvement in drug trafficking came to light while he was officially on leave citing illness.

The dismissed constable has been identified as Nitin Gyanu Shinde, who was attached to the Vishrambaug Traffic Division. Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) Sanjay Patil issued the dismissal order.

According to information, Shinde had been on leave since Oct 7, 2026, citing health reasons. However, during this period, he was allegedly involved in the illegal transportation of narcotics.

On Oct 25, police in Telangana's Warangal district apprehended him with 12 kg of ganja within the jurisdiction of Nekkonda Police Station. Police registered a case against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and subsequently arrested him.

The officer in charge of the Vishrambaug Traffic Division submitted a report regarding the incident to senior police officials, following which disciplinary action was initiated.

In the dismissal order, Patil observed that Shinde's alleged involvement in drug trafficking had tarnished the image of the police force and undermined public confidence in the department. Considering the seriousness of the alleged conduct, he was dismissed from government service.