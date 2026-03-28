Pune Police Recruitment: 23-Year-Old Aspirant Dies During 1600-Metre Run

Pune Police Headquarters, Shivajinagar | Ankit Shukla

Pune: A 23-year-old police aspirant died after collapsing during a physical test at the Shivajinagar Police Headquarters Ground on Saturday morning. The incident took place during the 1600-metre running test, a key stage of the ongoing police recruitment process in Pune.

Officials said the candidate collapsed during the third round of the run.

The deceased has been identified as Purushottam Barkul, a resident of the Deulgaon Raja area in Buldhana district. He had travelled to Pune to appear for the recruitment drive with the aim of joining the police force. The running test is considered one of the most demanding parts of the selection process.

According to officials present at the ground, Barkul had completed two out of four laps successfully. During the third lap, he suddenly suffered what is suspected to be a seizure and collapsed on the track. The incident created panic among other candidates and staff present at the venue.

Police said that a medical team stationed on the ground immediately rushed to assist him. During the initial examination, his pulse was found to have dropped sharply. He was then shifted to Sassoon General Hospital in an ambulance for further treatment.

Exact Cause Of Death Not Confirmed Yet...

However, doctors at Sassoon General Hospital declared him dead on arrival. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death. Officials said further medical examination and investigation will determine the reason behind the sudden collapse.

The police recruitment process is currently underway at the Shivajinagar ground, with candidates appearing for physical tests for various departments, including the prisons department. The incident has cast a shadow over the ongoing recruitment drive.

Officials and fellow aspirants expressed grief over the incident. Many described Barkul as determined and focused on achieving his goal of joining the police force. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.