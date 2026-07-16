Pune: Police Probe Alleged Secret Marriage Of Ketan Agarwal Murder Accused; FDA Shuts Goyal Family's Shop | Sourced

Pune: The investigation into the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal has taken a fresh turn, with police visiting a temple in Rajasthan to verify reports that the two accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, secretly got married. In a separate development, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered the closure of a spice and dry fruits shop owned by Goyal's family over alleged violations of food safety rules.

Police Probe Claims of Secret Wedding

A team from Pune Rural Police visited the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan as part of the investigation. Police were looking into claims that Goyal and Chaudhary had performed a secret wedding ceremony at the temple before the murder. Investigators also requested CCTV footage from the temple premises, but officials said no footage was available.

Police have not confirmed whether the marriage actually took place and said the verification is part of the ongoing investigation. Both accused remain in judicial custody at Yerawada Central Jail and are expected to be produced before a court after their custody period ends.

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Meanwhile, Ketan Agarwal's mother, Rakhi Agarwal, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking justice for her son. In her letter, she said her son's murder had shattered the family and that every corner of their home reminds them of him. She also revealed that Ketan's grandfather passed away less than three weeks after the incident, unable to cope with the loss.

FDA Orders Closure of Goyal Family's Shop

In another development, the Maharashtra FDA has directed the closure of M/s BG Goyal and Company, a spice and dry fruits shop in Pune's Market Yard run by Goyal's family. During an inspection, officials collected samples of turmeric powder, sesame seeds and soybean chunks for testing.

The FDA said it seized 4,172 kg of products worth around ₹8.14 lakh over suspected labelling violations and possible adulteration. Officials also found that the business had allegedly failed to comply with mandatory provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and had not updated certain licence details. The shop has been ordered to stop business operations until further notice.