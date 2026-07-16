Pune Municipal Corporation To Redevelop 135.8 km Of Roads For The 2027 Pune Grand Tour

Pune Municipal Corporation To Redevelop 135.8 km Of Roads For 2027 Pune Grand Tour |

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned to redevelop 135.8 km of roads to international standards in preparation for the 2027 Pune Grand Tour, an international cycling event scheduled to be held from January 26 to 31 next year. The project is expected to cost around ₹167.25 crore.

The race route has already been finalised and will pass through different parts of the city within PMC limits. Of the total route, 52.09 km comprises roads upgraded for the first edition of the Pune Grand Tour, while 83.66 km consists of new stretches that will now be redeveloped.

The Pune Grand Tour was held for the first time earlier this year and received an encouraging response from the public. The redevelopment of roads was one of the key requirements for hosting the event, and the civic body now plans to build on that work for the second edition.

PMC City Engineer Annirudha Pawaskar said the road improvement work will be carried out in four separate packages to ensure better quality and timely completion. He added that the roads will be developed to meet international standards required for the cycling race.

The first package will include roads in Aundh, Baner, Pashan, University and Range Hills. The second package will cover Senapati Bapat Road, Kothrud, Karve Nagar, Sinhagad Road, Parvati Payatha, Sarasbaug and Khadakwasla.

Under the third package, roads in the central Peth areas, Shivdarshan, Gangadham, Kondhwa, Bhavani Peth, Camp and Yewalewadi will be upgraded. The fourth package will include Bhairoba Nala, Magarpatta, Mundhwa, North Main Road, Vidhan Bhavan, Ganeshkhind Road, Fergusson College Road and Deccan.

The civic body expects the project to improve road quality not only for the international cycling event but also for daily commuters across the city.